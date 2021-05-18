In continuation of its determination to touch the lives of communities in its operational sites, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has again commenced distribution of treated mosquito nets to vulnerable Nigerians, which are largely children as well as pregnant women and nursing mothers. The donations were accompanied with an easy-to-read pamphlet on “Guide to Malaria prevention” to further underscore the company’s determination to better its CSR report card.

For over 10 years, the country’s leading construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has continued its support in the prevention of malaria in communities across Nigeria. Through its World Malaria Day initiative, individuals, especially women and children, benefit from the organisation’s intervention project, to distribute thousands of insecticide-treated bed nets, in the prevention of Malaria amongst the most vulnerable.

Recently and to commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day, no fewer than 4000 mosquito nets were donated by Julius Berger Plc to families along the Abuja-Kano Road project corridor. The continued effort of Julius Berger to address this global concern has also expanded to Lagos State to further emphasise the need for more preventive malaria responses across Nigeria, since the emergence of COVID-19.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the Head of Corporate Communications for Julius Berger, James Agama, described the initiative as a demonstration of the company’s long-term commitment to the welfare of citizens and residents across the country, urging beneficiaries to make the most of the treated nets, while maintaining cleanliness and proper hygiene. “Our Corporate Social Responsibility programmes have been consistent over the years and World Malaria Day is another opportunity to support our communities alongside global efforts in the fight against Malaria. The long-lasting treated nets, aka mosquito nets, will go a long way in helping to effectively prevent and protect users from malaria. Our belief is that investing in the health of the Nigerian people will result in great economic returns in terms of productivity and overall quality of life”, Agama said.