Leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has announced a change of corporate guard in its financial directorate at its head office, Abuja.

In the latest changes, Martin Brack who had served the company as its Financial Director since December 2017, has been replaced by Christian Hausemann. The company has also notified the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the appointment by the Board of Christian Hausemann, another veteran of the financial operations of Julius Berger as Director and its new finance director.

At a well-attended transition party held at the Bon Elvis Hotel Abuja last week to bid the out-going Mr Brack farewell and welcome the new financial director, Mr Hausemann, the change of guard at the financial directorate of the company was operationally consumated.

In attendance at the colourful night of lively, healthy, encouraging and positive speeches and eulogies for both Brack and Hausemann were members of the company’s executive management and Board of Directors, corporate CEOs, executive directors and other senior officials from the Banking and financial sector and other key private sector operators as well as public officials. The Chairman of Julius Berger, Mr Mutiu Sunmonu set the cheerful tone for the lively evening while Managing Director, Dr. Lars Richter took the podium where he effusively celebrated the outgoing and incoming financial directors.