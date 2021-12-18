By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has honoured 838 workers during its 2021 Long Service Awards ceremony held in Abuja FCT, recently.

At the event, the Executive Director, Administration of the company, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, described the company’s workforce as the strong backbone upon which its performance is built.

He said the annual event was to recognise Julius Berger’s long-serving staff in appreciation of the workers’ contribution towards the continued success and progress of the company.

“The 838 serving staff were honoured for their dutiful, loyal, dedicated, and inspiring service to the company in their various professional callings and vocations. Their tenacity and can-do spirit have contributed to the progress of the company through the decades.”

Bayi informed that Julius Berger had invested in new equipment, acquired projects from both public and private clients, promoted 35 junior staff to senior staff cadre, elevated 362 members, supported training and career development in various fields, and has continued to focus on growing its business portfolio.

He also announced priority projects such as the ongoing Bodo-Bonny Road, the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Shagamu Expressway, and the Abuja-Kano Road, the biggest and most challenging. All these projects, he said are on course and making steady progress.”

Bayi poured encomiums on outgoing Financial Director, Mr Martin Brack, then welcomed his successor, Christian Hausemann. He described Brack as a meticulous and hardworking director and Hausemann’s historical commitment to be legendary.

