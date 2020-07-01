George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the construction giant Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the reconstruction of the Orlu-Owerri and Owerri-Okigwe roads in the state.

Uzodinma said the two roads are major gateways into neighbouring states and the road infrastructure linking Imo State to her neighbours will help improve the economy of the state when completed.

He pointed out that the choice of Julius Berger is predicated on the company’s track records of quality and value for money which is very important to the people of Imo.

The Imo State Governor reassured the people of Imo that with Julius Berger the projects would be delivered in record time and ‘this will surely be a partnership that will sustain the test of time.’

He appealed to the people of the state, especially communities on the right of ways of the projects, to give the company maximum cooperation and needed support to enable them deliver the projects on time.

Speaking earlier, the South-East Regional Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Juergen Fischer, expressed appreciation to the Government of Imo State for the invitation to sign the MOU.

He said that they had looked forward to participating in the infrastructural development of the state and assured that cooperation and partnership between the state and his company has started, promising to deliver the projects on time.

The Imo State Commissioner for Works, Barr Ralph Nwosu signed the MOU on behalf of Government of Imo State while Fischer signed for Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.