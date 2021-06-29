Julius Berger Nigeria Plc’s completion of major milestones as part of the construction of the Bodo-Bonny Road are already delivering positive results for communities in the Niger Delta.

The company has successfully completed works on the 4.9 km Bodo Road leading to the Afa Creek Bridge, which has also been completed. Achievement of these two major scope components highlight Julius Berger’s commitment towards the timely commissioning of the first road to connect Bonny Island to the mainland. With the completion of the Bodo Road , Julius Berger has delivered a world-class road infrastructure with necessary drainage systems and stone pitched shoulders to ensure a long-lasting and high-performance infrastructure. The road has transformed the local infrastructure network, enabling progress by providing neighboring communities’ much-needed, reliable access to Bodo Town, improving social and economic connectivity and commercial opportunities.

In line with its planning, the company has commenced works on nine mini bridges as part of the ongoing construction of monumental project, with construction of major bridges in Okpobo and Nanabie in view. Despite the challenging terrain and environmental factors related to the project location, including low lying marshy land with tidal movements, Julius Berger continues to reliably deliver leading solutions, leveraging on its technical capabilities.

