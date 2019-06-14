Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has launched a website to “allow Nigerians track the status” of the ongoing construction on the 2nd Niger Bridge.

The Federal Government had in November awarded the construction giant a N206 billion contract for the work.

Julius Berger, in a statement issued by its media office, said visitors to www.secondrivernigerbridge.com, would have access to photos and videos showing the actual status of construction works.

“The objective of the website is to make the project progress visible to the general public,” the statement read.

“Visitors to the site will have access to visually driven content mainly photos and videos reflecting the actual status of construction works along with key facts and regularly updated data relevant to project progress.

“The Second Niger Bridge is a Federal Government Project that is being managed by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing in collaboration with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority. It will bring great relief to the many commuters who currently use the over 50 year old existing bridge.

“It will also link the great markets of Onitsha and Aba, as well as the industrial hub of Nnewi and beyond, to both the Northern and Southern parts of the country.”

Upon completion, Julius Berger said the project will reduce strain on the current bridge, ease traffic flow, create opportunities for local residents, improve commercial viability of the immediate area and regenerate economic life.

The company said the project is expected to be completed by February 2022, adding that the scope of works include the construction of 1.6km long bridge, 10.3km highway, Owerri interchange and a toll station.

Former President Jonathan commissioned the project but was unable to see it to completion. The project which is now being funded under the presidential infrastructure development fund (PIDF), the incumbent government had boasted will no longer stop on account of lack of funding.