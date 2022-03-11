Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, in a unique corporate social responsibility initiative, have collaborated to rebuild the historic Bonny Consulate Building in the ancient Bonny Kingdom. The partnership for the project between Julius Berger and the NLNG began two years ago when both entities came together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding at Grand Bonny to commence the reconstruction of the historic Bonny Consulate Building.

At the project commissioning ceremony on March 5, 2022, both Managing Directors of Julius Berger and the NLNG, Dr. Lars Richter and Dr. Philip Mshelbila, respectively, celebrated the good relationship between the companies and the Bonny community. Richter who described the project as far-reaching in significance also said it has a potential to boost the prominence of Bonny Island. He recalled that way back in the 15th century, Bonny was a major international trading post, which in the course of time has transformed into a central hub renowned for natural gas exploration and production in Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Richter traced the relationship between Julius Berger and the Grand Bonny Kingdom to the mid-1990’s, when as a major contractor, the company was entrusted with the development of infrastructural work for NLNG’s first liquefied natural gas plant on Bonny Island. Since entering the Island, Julius Berger, he added, has “continuously and harmoniously working on significant projects, including most recently, the construction of the soon to be completed Bodo-Bonny Road, the first road link into Bonny Island, and which, upon completion, will serve as a catalyst for the continued success of the Island and the greater advancement of the Niger Delta.”

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .