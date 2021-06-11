From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria, recently, showered love and affection on several communities and schools in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, in appreciation of their support to the company’s activities in the state.

This time, the management of the company decided to support the fight against malaria, which, they observed, has been afflicting people in rural communities, thus hampering their individual socioeconomic activities.

Several schools in the communities in Rivers and Akwa Ibom were provided with insecticide-treated mosquito nets, along with a pamphlet titled “Guide to Malaria Prevention,” as well as other educational materials with illustrations and pictures on how best to maximize the efficacy of the nets against “blood-sucking” mosquitoes.

The activities were in furtherance of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy and fight against the scourge of malaria in Nigeria, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

Since the marking of 2021 World Malaria Day, Julius Berger has been in the forefront of the campaign against the disease. This they have done through the distribution of mosquito nets to schoolchildren, pregnant women and children considered vulnerable to malaria ailment across the country.

Similar gestures have been extended to communities and schools in Abuja and other states, and it is expected that more communities in different states would also benefit from the gesture.

Head of the media relations office of the Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. Group, Prince Moses Duku, explained that sustainable good health, safe environment, productive economy, as well as the real development and progressive growth of the Nigerian people were prime considerations upon which Julius Berger’s CSR policy and operations firmly, responsibly anchor.

He said: “We remain committed partners to the Nigerian development project. We would continue to do more to ensure that we give back to society through the platform of our CSR.”

He confirmed that the company had visited several communities and schools in Abuja, sharing insecticide-treated nets and other educational materials that would help them fight mosquito and, by extension, malaria.

The community liaison officer of Julius Berger, Hon. Chijioke Chike, told pupils of St. Paul’s State Primary School I, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, that the provision of the treated mosquito nets was a complementary extension of the good quality infrastructural works that Julius Berger has done and continues to do in Rivers communities. He said Julius Berger’s works as well as the company’s CSR initiatives were all meaningfully targeted towards a sustainable environment and the general good health for the communities.

Chike said: “If you look across your school premises, you will see the modern flyover built by Julius Berger. It’s called the Rebisi Flyover. We are distributing these treated mosquito nets for you to protect your good health to enable you live well and enjoy the great flyover and other good things of life.”

Head teacher of the school, Mrs. Ikpakor Jemimah, who responded after each pupil had been given the mosquito net appreciated the company on behalf of St. Paul’s State School I, and assured them of continous enlightenment of the children on issues of malaria.

She said: “We know and can confirm that Julius Berger is a solution provider for our people’s critical infrastructural and social needs. In addition to this gesture, we also can say that, with the construction of the Rebisi Flyover, grinding and frustrating traffic hold-ups are over in our neighbourhood. We pray to the Almighty God for more blessings for Julius Berger.”

At St. Paul’s State School II, Diobu, the head Mistress, Mrs. Juliet Nwachukwu, said: “We, the staff and pupils of St. Pauls State School II express our heartfelt gratitude for this donation of treated mosquito nets. “We ask that God reward your loving kindness to us.”