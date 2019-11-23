Tony John, Port Harcourt

Pilling works has begun on the three flyover bridges flagged off for construction by the Rivers State Government.

Engineers and technicians of contractor Julius Berger Nigeria Plc were seen at the site of the Rebisi flyover bridge carrying out piling activities with heavy duty equipment on Saturday.

Officials of the State Ministry of Works were on ground to monitor the progress of work and ensure that the contractor works in line with approved specifications.

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike flagged off the construction of the Rebisi, Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover bridges in October. The three bridges are to be delivered within 16 months.

Julius Berger Project Manager Finn Drosdowski said that the construction giant has fully mobilised for the all important projects.

“We have started piling for the flyover bridges. After we are done with the piling, we will commence with excavation works at the site of the three flyover bridges,” he said.

“Our target is to fulfill our promise to Mr Project and deliver the bridges within the scheduled 16 months period.”

He described other steps that would be taken by Julius Berger to deliver the three flyover bridges.

“We will chisel out the remaining concrete and build out the pile caps. On the pile caps are columns and on the columns are the pier heads and on the pier heads are the beams.

“The piling machine is a very important tool because it controls different processes in the construction of bridges,” Drosdowski said.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Walter Ndu, noting that the piling works were ongoing, said: “Today, we have commenced the piling of the Rebisi flyover bridge. This is in fulfilment of the pledge of Governor Wike, who is constructing three flyover bridges simultaneously.

“We have matched our words with action. The government of Nyesom Ezenwo Wike will deliver the three flyover bridges as planned. The government of Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has promised and it will keep its promise to the good people of Rivers State.”

He stated that steps have been taken to address the traffic challenges occasioned by the construction of the bridges.

“In line with the Governor’s directive, we have worked out the right traffic management plan to ensure that traffic flows, despite the heavy construction works ongoing,” he assured.