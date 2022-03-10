Nigeria’s turnkey engineering construction leader and iconic corporate brand, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, widely acclaimed as the country’s most reliable partner for infrastructural and building construction services, has again been described as “…the best construction company in Nigeria”. This was the submission of the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory where Julius Berger’s technical signature of excellence and brand integrity eloquently, empirically tells the historical story of the company’s matchless strength, performance and reliability as the prime contractor of choice.

According to Governor Bala Mohammed, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc remains matchlessly in the lead in the engineering construction sector “…in terms of contractual fidelity, engineering competence and technical quality”. Bala praised and congratulated the Rivers State Government for its wisdom and prudence in subscribing to the proven and lasting Julius Berger quality in its execution of infrastructural works in the State.

The former FCT Minister, who is the current executive Governor of Bauchi State, made the remarks when, as special guest of honour of the Rivers State Government, he flagged off the construction works for a tenth flyover, the Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu Flyover in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State.

Earlier at the Rivers State Executive Council Chambers where the contract for the Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu Flyover and adjoining links was signed between the Rivers State Government and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the Julius Berger Managing Director, Dr. Lars Richter, thanked the Rivers State Government for entrusting the construction works for several key infrastructures to the company.