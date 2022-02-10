Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has made a bold diversification of its investment portfolio into the agricultural processing sector of the nation’s economy. Technically reputed for its environment-friendly policy in all of its business endeavours, the engineering company has also committed to implement its highly efficient no-waste operational practice at its soon to be commissioned internationally-benchmarked and top quality-driven Cashew processing plant sited in Epe, Lagos.

Julius Berger made the pledge through its Cashew Project’s Commodity and Marketing Manager, Oyindamola Asaaju, during its participation at the just-concluded pioneer Agricultural Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Conference, which held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, recently. Oyindamola who represented Julius Berger on the Conference discussion panel as well as at the Cashew roundtable stated that, clear national occupational standard and demand-driven international product quality would define and drive the company’s operations and productivity in the cashew processing industry in Nigeria, where only 5 per cent of Nigeria’s cashew production is currently locally processed.

A pioneer initiative between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Delegation der Deutschen Wirtschaft in Nigeria (Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria), the conference attracted both local and international corporate and research organizations in the cashew production and processing value chain. It also attracted high government presence, including the permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and other directors and heads of departments.