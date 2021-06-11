Leading civil engineering construction company and infrastructures development partner, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has signed a contract to build Nigeria’s first state-owned cancer and cadio-vascular diseases diagnostic and treatment centre in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt.

The contract signing ceremony took place on Monday at the Council Chambers of the Rivers State Government House with the full complement of the State Executive Council, including Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, and Deputy Governor Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo, in attendance.

The Governor who disclosed that the multi-billion Naira project is for a 14-months completion period, also emphasized that the contractors, Julius Berger, should in line with its well attested reliability, work, complete and deliver the project for commissioning as scheduled by the government. He expressed his unflinching confidence in the commanding technical competence and ability of the country’s leading engineering construction leader.

The Governor said: “People asked me why should it be Julius Berger that will build it, and I ask why not Julius Berger? Our people need the best infrastructures, and in this country, we all agree that Julius Berger builds and delivers only the very best and lasting infrastructures. We chose Julius Berger to help us build it not only well, but also successfully within its scheduled completion time as experience have taught us the company always do with projects they undertake.”

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Lars Richter, described the project as a special one in the sense that it is a medical facility “that has the potential to alleviate suffering and serve as a beacon for care for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic disease in Nigeria….a project to serve as a catalyst and inspiration for the development of reliable, high quality healthcare solutions in Nigeria.” The Julius Berger helmsman further said the Centre has been designed with “advanced healthcare services such as chemotherapy and nuclear medicine”.