Nigeria’s leading engineering, construction giantJulius Berger Nigeria Plc, has won for the 6th consecutive time its top rating as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand in the Building and Construction Services Category at the TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA awards.

The firm last week retained its top position in Nigeria’s construction sector in recognition of its outstanding quality, innovativeness and best international standards and practice in the building and construction industry for 2021. At a well-attended zoom event anchored from Lagos, and with the who is who in the various industrial sectors in attendance, Julius Nigeria emerged the winner in the building and construction sector with a Business Strength Measurement, BSM of 60.5 to strongly beat and best its own previous performance records in all the previous years at the ratings. According the Mr Taiwo Oluboyede, the CEO of the BrandNigeria event, Top Brands Nigeria, the BSM ratings of nominated companies are determined by their individual Brand Identity and Client Retention, Quality Elements, Market or Category Leadership, Innovation, National Spread, Online Engagement and their respective Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Consciousness and engagement. Oluboyede said “Julius Berger has a progressive and open-minded corporate culture. The company never stands still in its efforts to drive both the organisation and its clients’ developments forward to its sworn allegiance to success.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .