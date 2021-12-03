By Maduka Nweke

Nigeria’s engineering construction giant , Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has won the “Best in Training Contribution 2021” award of the nation’s Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

The award was presented to the construction company by Senior Area Manager, Alhaji Inuwa Sumaila, on behalf of the Director General at the ITF Corporate Head Office in Abuja. ITF praised Julius Berger for leading in patriotic corporate citizenship .

According to the ITF, Julius Berger has proven to be consistently compliant and committed to the important development and improvement of the country’s human capital index. The company was enjoined to continue to uphold its patriotic commitment not only to the development of visibly strong and durable infrastructures for Nigeria, but also to maintain its leading contributions to deepening knowledge and skills acquisition and transfer to Nigerians.

The company’s Senior Training Manager, Mr Akin Ogunfuyi, led Julius Berger’s delegation to the award ceremony where he received the award on behalf of the engineering construction leader. Ogunfuyi said Julius Berger has over the decades become an institution in Nigeria’s corporate space, and the company would progressively continue to meet all its statutory as well as its corporate social responsibility to Nigerians. According to Ogunfuyi, Julius Berger seriously believes that a well trained workforce is a productive asset with a multiplier effect for a growth-oriented Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its attendant increasing purchasing power for citizens.

