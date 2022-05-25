Foremost construction engineering company in the country, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has won the 2022 award of ‘The Most Reliable Engineering Construction Company’, even as the organisers, Transport Day Newspaper, lauded the company for its consistency in the discharge of its CSR obligations to the country.

At the 9th Nigerian Annual Transport Lecture and Awards, organised by the Transport Day Newspaper, a particularly impressive annual gathering of the nation’s top media executives, journalists, top government functionaries and industry executives, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc was laudably elected by an overwhelming majority as “Nigeria’s Most Reliable Engineering Construction Company”.

Themed, ‘Nigeria’s Transportation for Development: Sectoral Achievements, Prospects and Challenges’, the lecture was delivered by a former federal Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Anthonia Ekpa. The widely experienced former senior civil servant ably canvassed and addressed contemporary issues in the country’s road construction industry.

According to the organisers of the event, “Julius Berger has been consistent for more than 50 years in delivering on the various projects it has handled and is still handling across the country with matchless quality and contractual as well as engineering reliability.”