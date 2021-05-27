“This award is our own serious way of saying thank you to Julius Berger for standing up for the Nigerian citizens’ and communities’ well being, progress and real development.”

– Frank Kintum, Publisher & Editor-in-chief of TransportDay Newspaper

Last Friday, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc added another feather to its colorful corporate cap of meritorious awards as it clinched the Engineering Construction Company of the Decade award at the 8th Nigeria Annual Transport Lecture, Exhibitions and Awards in Ikeja, Lagos.

Organised by TransportDay, a frontline specialist newspaper, the award according to the publisher, Mr. Frank Kintum, is “an annual event designed to acknowledge and honour individuals, organisations and governments that have positively impacted on the people and community in significantly positive measure.”

For Julius Berger, Kintum said “for over a decade, we have keenly followed the operations of the company, and we have observed that this company has so positively impacted on lives and living in Nigeria through the company’s core engineering construction work as well as through its uncommon and helpful CSR activities nationwide. Therefore, to ignore recognising and honouring such an organisation would have been some form of unfairness and injustice.”