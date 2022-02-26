Engineering construction firm Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has won the country’s ‘Corporate social responsibility company of the year 2021 award.’ The award was announced at a ceremony marking the 32nd anniversary of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NWAOJ). The ceremony, which held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja attracted dignitaries from across the country.

National President of NAWOJ, Comrade Ladi Bala said at the event: “Julius Berger’s verified commitment to strong corporate social responsibility works continues to resonate helpfully nationwide to all of the company’s operational hosts and stakeholders at large.

“From its robust ‘Roll-Back-Malaria’ campaign, ‘Food for our Communities’ campaign to its Educational, Hospitals and other sundry Covid-19 effects mitigation donations since the pandemic began, Julius Berger’s CSR contributions continue to meaningfully express the company’s commitment to drive a sustainable, compassionate, and healthy human interface with the Nigerian society.”

Executive Director, Administration of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, FNIOB, represented the company’s Managing Director Engr. Dr Lars Richter at the well-attended event.

In his remarks, Alhaji Bayi thanked NAWOJ for the recognition accorded Julius Berger by the body. Bayi described NAWOJ as a respectable national body, which, being largely made up of well-educated, informed and responsible professionals and patriotic mothers is generally known for its sensitivity and positive advocacy for social accountability and responsibility across the spectrum of society. Bayi stated that there is no body more implicitly qualified than NAWOJ to have scrutinized the empirical data and given Julius Berger the meritorious and worthy award as Nigeria’s Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the Year. Expressing the company’s appreciation for the award, Bayi further said that at Julius Berger, the trajectory and firm promise for the company and the Nigerian society is always “a better tomorrow.”

Guests and awardees at the event included the Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Governor of Adamawa State, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State; and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, among several others.