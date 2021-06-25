Nigeria’s foremost engineering construction company and nation’s preferred infrastructures development partner, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, was the recipient of well-deserved encomiums and applause last week as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commissioned some upgraded and rehabilitated network of roads in the highbrow Ikoyi area of the state.

The road network comprising the popular Thompson Road I and II, MacDonald/Lateef Jakande and Milverton Roads were commissioned by the Governor at a well-attended ceremony last Friday amid celebratory fanfare.

The Governor in his commissioning speech thanked Julius Berger Plc for prompt delivery of the project saying: “thank you very much Julius Berger for keeping faith with your words. You promised to deliver and still keep the vegetation and beautifying trees of Ikoyi while you construct the intricate network of roads, and we all can testify that you have done just that. Indeed, I am happy you have kept the landmark we promised.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further said: “I am happy too that within 12 months Julius Berger kept their words with the time frame without distortion to the area. Thank you very much Julius Berger.” The Governor’s gracious words elicited a standing ovation from an equally appreciative crowd of Lagosians who were present at the roads commissioning ceremony.