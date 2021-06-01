Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger has again rolled out more treated mosquito nets to Rivers and Akwa Ibom schools with excited pupils expressing appreciation to the firm.

Last week, there was a chorus of gratitude among administrators, teachers, community leaders and pupils of various schools in both Rivers and Akwa Ibom States, to which Julius Berger Nigeria Plc distributed treated mosquito nets along with a pamphlet titled ‘Guide to Malaria Prevention’. This activity is in furtherance of the company’s determined Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy and fight against the scourge of malaria in Nigeria in alignment with the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) of the United Nations.

Since marking the 2021 World Malaria Day in the country, Julius Berger has been in the forefront of the war against the disease by distributing mosquito nets among school pupils and pregnant women and children considered vulnerable to malaria ailment across the country. At St. Paul’s State primary School I, Diobu, Port Harcourt Rivers State, the Community Liaison Officer of Julius Berger, Chijioke Chike, told the pupils that the provision of the treated mosquito nets to them was a complementary extension of the good quality infrastructural works Julius Berger has done and continues to do in Port Harcourt communities. The Julius Berger CSR Team later arrived Akwa Ibom State at the Lutheran primary School, Afaha Etuk, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state on Friday. The leader of the Julius Berger team and management staff, Mrs Ndifreke Ukochio, educated the pupils on the dangers mosquito bites pose to humanity especially children urging them that, “we need to kick out malaria from our lives.”