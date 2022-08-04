Julius Berger’s subsidiary, PrimeTech Design and Engineering Nigeria Limited, last weekend in Abuja held a ceremony to honour its long-serving staff. The ceremony coincided with the commissioning of Primetech’s newly completed office extension building at its state-of-the-art business complex in the Federal Capital Territory.

Chairman of Primetech and Board member of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr Jafaru Damulak, was on hand to kickstart the events at the ceremony.

Damulak raced the history of Primetech and commended its management for having committedly, productively grown the company’s business from merely being a service unit to Julius Berger’s needs to its current status of providing high value and reliable service to networth third party clients. The Primetech Chairman enjoined the management and staff of Primetech to be positive and remain committed to the future growth of the company’s business. Mr Christian Hausemann, Financial Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, represented Julius Berger’s executive management and led a delegation from head office to the well-attended event, which held at the iconic Primetech business complex located at Idu Industrial Area FCT Abuja.

On his part, the General Manager of PrimeTech, Christian Mössmer, thanked the long-serving personnel of the company for their productive loyalty and faithful commitment to the founding vision of Primetech.