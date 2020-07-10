From Thursday July 16, lovers of nation’s favourite TV drama series, Superstory, will begin to enjoy a brand new season of the programme entitled, Revenge.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer of Superstory, the drama series will be available to millions of television viewers across Nigeria and other African countries when it debuts next Thursday. “We are proud of all the efforts that went into producing this project. Revenge tells the story of Juliet, Kristin and Soma, who embark on a mission to prove to the people responsible for the holes in their lives that revenge truly has no expiry date; but the road to vengeance comes with unexpected twists and turns. The story is really amazing, and viewers are going to be taken by surprise so many times,” he posited.

Like all Superstory editions, Revenge is based on real life events, and contains several elements of romance, comedy, action and suspense. It also stars a wide range of talented artistes, who interpret the story perfectly. They include Shan George, Jide Alabi, Toyin Alausa, Kunle Coker, Kehinde Bankole, Hakeem Rahman, Funsho Adeolu, Joseph Momodu, Tersy Akpata, Annetta Adebusuyi, Stella Ekwuememe, and Kester Nsaka among others.

The series will air on NTA Network (Thursdays 8-9pm), STV Network (Thursdays 9-10pm), and wapTV via DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, Play 275, and MyTV (Thursday 8-9pm, with repeat broadcast on Fridays 10-11am).