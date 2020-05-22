As the season 5 of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is scheduled to kick off in July, the online audition to select the housemates has commenced in earnest.

According to Multichoice, the show producer, potential contestants who are 21-years-old and of Nigerian nationality with a valid passport, are expected to record a 2-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked as housemates. Then, they are to log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition and fill out the online registration form and upload their videos.

Speaking on the return of BBNaija, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said, “Big Brother Naija has been widely regarded as one of Africa’s biggest entertainment exports, being the biggest showcase of Nigeria’s diversity outside of core Nollywood. This fifth season promises to be more adventurous, exciting and entertaining, and will undoubtedly be the biggest thing on African television in 2020.”

He added: “The timing of the show is also particularly important, given the dominance of the COVID-19 pandemic; auditions for the fifth edition will now hold online and viewers and stakeholders alike can rest assured knowing that global best practices, precautions and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show, even as we guarantee the premium entertainment BBNaija is renowned for.”