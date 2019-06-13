An online sales company, Jumia Nigeria, has pledged to reposition Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The company made the pledge when a group of small and micro-business owners met with the company, during the quarterly vendor board meeting with key Jumia leaders in Lagos, recently.

The SMEs expressed confidence that Jumia would continue helping their businesses achieve significant growth.

The meeting was organised to brainstorm on and identify untapped growth potential that sellers on the platform could leverage to grow their businesses.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah, urged the sellers to constantly ensure they list top quality products and manage their inventory to avoid out of stock and automatic cancellation which affects their seller score. “Sellers with the highest scores attract more orders from customers,” said Anammah.

The Chief Operating Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Susan Chen, however, urged the sellers to leverage on some of the big sales event organised by the company. She cited Jumia Anniversary, Black Friday, Mobile Week as some of the commercial events that can aid the sellers in growing three times more if they take advantage of them.

Jumia is banking on partnership with SMEs to reach more customers. The e-commerce company also recently announced that Mastercard has agreed, subject to certain conditions, to become an investor and form a strategic partnership to grow e-commerce operations and support the digital transformation on the continent.