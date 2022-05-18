By Chinenye Anuforo

Jumia has released its first environmental social governance (ESG)report, outlining its strategy alongside an overview of sustainability practices at Jumia.

The report draws on Jumia’s 2021 non-financial data and provides disclosures in line with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) materiality topics for e-commerce entities, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

While recognising the importance of standard ESG focus areas, Jumia draws attention to the unique role that e-commerce plays in advancing more equal opportunities in Africa. As such the company has made its mission, “Leveraging technology to improve everyday lives in Africa,” the first pillar of its sustainability strategy.

“We are proud that through our actions and our ecosystem we are contributing to social development, generating employment and business opportunities, and closing inequality gaps for thousands of people,’’ said Jumia co-founders and CEOs Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara.

“It is exciting to note that we have endless opportunities to make choices which are good for our business and also good for our people, communities and the planet. As a growing entity on the path to profitability, this alignment between sustainability and our business objectives is a critical success factor,” said Jumia’s chief sustainability officer and chairwoman in Nigeria, Juliet Anammah.

Jumia’s ESG report follows the publication of the company’s year-end financial results highlighted by the fourth quarter of 2021 which marked meaningful acceleration and growth momentum with new records reached across all usage metrics. Quarterly active consumers, orders and GMV reached all-time highs of 3.8 million, 11.3 million and $330 million respectively, increasing by 29%, 40% and 20% year-over-year, respectively.