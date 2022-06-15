Jumia, leading pan-African e-commerce platform, has announced the take off of its anniversary sales campaign, offering millions of consumers in Nigeria exciting offers on a wide range of products.

The campaign tagged ‘10 years together’ which runs from June 14 – July 3, 2022, aims to celebrate consumers for shopping on Jumia over the past decade.

Consumers will have the opportunity to get the best deals from a wide selection through its partnership with brands such as Adidas, Xiaomi, Diageo, Oraimo, Nivea, DeFacto, Samsung, Umidigi, Itel and Coca Cola.

CEO, Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi said: “We are delighted and humbled by the support from our consumers and vendors over the past decade. Through their support, we have been able to positively impact the lives of millions of Nigerians and change the way of shopping in Nigeria. “

He said the company would continue to support vendors and partners to grow their businesses while offering convenience and affordability to consumers. He said the anniversary sales campaign was an opportunity for the company to say thank you to all consumers for the trust they have placed in the Jumia brand.

Commenting on the partnership with Jumia for the anniversary sale, Adidas Head of E-commerce, Nawel Chachi said: “At Adidas, we are delighted to be deepening our partnership with Jumia through events such as Jumia Anniversary as we continue to bring new and exciting products to Nigerian consumers.

“Our collaboration with Jumia helps us reach consumers on the full territory and offer a carefully curated selection to the market. Consumers will be at the heart of this exciting partnership and will be able to experience the Adidas brand and its key products.”

Sales Manager for Xiaomi, Xingyu Yang said smartphone adoption has played a key role in e-commerce penetration in Nigeria by enabling sellers to engage with consumers over mobile phones. “It’s the fourth year for Xiaomi to collaborate with Jumia on its Anniversary Sales Campaign in Nigeria.

