Jumia has announced that it would offer up to 80 per cent discount during its Easter sales campaign.

The campaign will be predominantly hosted on the Jumia mobile App, and is expected to drive a sharp upturn in the shopping habits of Nigerians across the country, including those in the far-flung rural areas during the Easter season. There will also be flash sales at up to 50 per cent off on limited stocks daily at 10am and 3pm.

While explaining the objective of the campaign, the Chief Marketing Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Salma Bencherif, said the campaign has been designed to give every Nigerian living in rural or urban areas the opportunity to shop at incredibly low prices during the Easter season.

“Starting with the treasure hunt at 99.9 per cent off, the treasure hunt has become a tradition now at Jumia, giving the possibility to one winner every day to access top products at ridiculous prices. These treasure hunts will happen daily at 12pm till Easter day on April 19th. In addition, there will be free shipping nationwide on a selection of items,” she added.

Some of the product categories that will enjoy this massive discount during the two weeks campaign period include: Fashion, Electronics, Appliances, Groceries, Watches, Kids & Babies, Phones, and Computing.