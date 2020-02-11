In order to continue to provide top-notch savings and investment solutions, AXA Mansard Investments, a leading multi-expert asset manager in Nigeria has partnered with Nigeria’s foremost all-in-one lifestyle, Jumia One to bring AXA Mansard’s Money Market Fund closer to the public and to make it easier to invest.

In addition to AXA Mansard’s MyAXA app, AXA Mansard’s Money Market Fund will now be accessible on the Jumia One app. This means that new and existing clients can now either sign up and/or make payments to the money market fund on the Jumia One app.

Jumia One is a one-stop shop app that helps to fulfill one’s daily needs in a single click. In ONE place, people can top-up airtime, pay bills, order food or a cab, book a hotel or a flight, find the next house or car, read the best blogs, bet online, listen to radio and even get money back from next purchases.

Speaking on the partnership, Tunde Akinnuwa, Head of Jumia One, said: “Our mission is to bring every online service in one place and make them easier, more secure and more affordable to everyone. Therefore, we have chosen to work with an organization whose mission aligns with ours. AXA Mansard has proven over the years that they remain resolute in providing excellent client experience and redefining the way investment solutions are delivered.”

Renah Osiemi, Head of Solutions Development at AXA Mansard Investments said: “We are very excited to have partnered with Jumia One to make transactions easier and more accessible to our customers. We are diligently focused on delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for our clients, over the long term.”