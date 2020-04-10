Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, has partnered with one of the world’s largest producers of consumer goods, Procter & Gamble, to make essential hygiene products accessible and available on its platform to Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown.

With the partnership, customers on Jumia platform will be able to make orders from a range of P&G products and get them delivered at their doorsteps via contactless delivery service.

Announcing the partnership, Massimiliano Spalazzi, CEO of Jumia Nigeria, said both companies are committed to seeking ways to soften the unpleasant effects of the movement restriction imposed by the government to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

“We are proud to partner with Procter & Gamble as part of our commitment to provide customers access to essential hygiene and sanitary products during this challenging time. This partnership is in line with our “Stay Safe” campaign. We strive to continue operating so that customers continue to stay at home, use e-commerce to shop, and stay safe during the lockdown.” he said.

Speaking on the brand’s commitment to helping provide essential services in a safe way during the lockdown, Procter & Gamble’s Managing Director in Nigeria, Mr Adil Farhat said: “We are proud to join Jumia in this initiative to supply essentials to consumers in Nigeria. Safeguard, Oral B, Ariel, Always, Pampers & Gillette will now be available for safe delivery across the entire country”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Jumia has been an important online channel for Nigerians to access the essentials needed for daily upkeep. The company recently announced a partnership with Reckitt Benckiser to customers to have access to hygiene products at affordable prices during the lockdown.