Leading eCommerce platform Jumia has donated 100,000 CE certified face masks to the Federal Ministry of Health to support the government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations were received by the Director, Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Jumia has also offered the support of its integrated logistics network to support the distribution of essential products, medical equipment and Personal Protective Equipment.

Juliet Anammah, Chairwoman, Jumia Nigeria and Group Head, Institutional Affairs at Jumia Africa said: “We are proud to make this contribution partner with the Nigerian government in fighting against COVID-19 and supporting our communities. E-commerce platforms like ours, with e-payment and last mile delivery capabilities, are uniquely positioned to be part of Nigeria’s response strategy to this pandemic and we are swiftly taking actions.”

In a letter of acknowledgement and appreciation to Jumia Nigeria, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Alhaji Mashi Abdullahi – on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Health wrote: “The Federal Ministry of Health heartily appreciates your kind gesture in the fight against the pandemic. The support which include the donation of 100,000 pieces of CE rated masks, provision of delivery and logistics network and other support services towards the response will indeed go a long way to compliment the ongoing efforts of containment and control of the spread of the pandemic.”

He continued: “I also wish to assure you that the ministry will not hesitate to further solicit your services in any area of need in this regard. Please accept the assurances of our esteemed regards.