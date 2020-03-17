Architect, Jumoke Adenowo, was on Friday announced winner of the Forbes Woman Africa Entrepreneur Awards at a Gala Dinner and Awards ceremony which took place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

The Forbes Woman Africa Awards recognizes remarkable women across the African continent who have made significant impact on their communities.

While receiving her award, Adenowo appreciated the organizers for recognizing her and expressed her commitment towards creating more opportunities for women to excel.

“This is validating, encouraging, and an affirmation of the fact that one can do things right and be celebrated. I stand on the shoulders of African female entrepreneurs who are committed to serving their families, communities, and the continent. Those who strive daily to optimize their potential against all odds,” Adenowo said.

“My parents forgot to teach me that being a woman was a “disability”, so I ventured into the world oblivious of my supposed disadvantage and simply expressed my gifting. My mother is a professor of Sociology, and as a child just watching her contribute value as she travelled the globe and handled her affairs competently gave me permission to aspire.”

Adenowo founded Nigeria’s most internationally awarded architecture firm, AD Consulting in 1994, specializing in Master Planning of eco sensitive developments. Described as Africa’s ‘starchitect’ and trailblazer by CNN and BBC, she is one of Africa’s most outstanding architects. Christened the Face of Architecture in Nigeria by the Guardian, she has been featured in the world’s foremost architectural journal, Architectural Record and in Forbes Women and Fortune magazine.

She is an alumnus of a number of prestigious institutions including the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Yale School of Management, IESE Business School, amongst others. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (UK) and a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects.