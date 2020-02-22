Vivian Onyebukwa

Gone are the days when jumpsuit is regarded as workplace uniform. Now, it is one of the ankara fashion styles rocking the fashion scene. With the latest colourful designs in ankara fabrics, jumpsuit comes in different super styles. Thanks to contemporary fashion designers who are creating beautiful, alluring designs everyday with ankara.

You can never go wrong with a well-tailored ankara jumpsuit. It is convenient and versatile. This one-piece outfit can even serve as an evening dress if you have to attend an event with a cocktail dress code.

Also, jumpsuit can always be found on runways. Just spice it up a little with the right, beautiful accessories, bright makeup, stylish shoes and jewelry, and see how glamorous it would turn out.