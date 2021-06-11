From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The former Senator who represented Abia Central Senatorial District and immediate past Pro-Chancellor, University of Calabar, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu has described late Chief MKO Abiola as the father of Nigeria’s modern democracy.

This even as she said June 12 will remain the cornerstone of country’s democracy.

In a release by her media office, Senator Nwaogu said Chief Abiola though a successful businessman, joined politics and paid the ultimate price for the entrenchment of democracy in the Country.

She made a clarion call for all

Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, cultural and political affiliations to add their own quota towards maintaining peace and stability in the country as that will be the best honor to accord to late Chief Abiola.

Senator Nwaoguprayed that Chief Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election will continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord God.