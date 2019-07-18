Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Former Former deputy governor of Lagos State, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, has faulted the position of the late Chief Moshood Abiola’s son, Kola Abiola, on conduct of members of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) during the struggle for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Reacting to an interview published on June 12, wherein Abiola talked about the role NADECO members played during the struggle, Bucknor-Akerele, said she did not participate in the conference organised by the late General Sani Abacha military government.

A letter by Funso Ojumoro of the Funso Ojumoro & Co (legal practitioner), on behalf of Bucknor-Akerele, said Abiola’s comment, “that was how people like Bucknor-Akerele became members of the Assembly; she just walked into the place and they counted her among the members,” was false.

The letter said: “Our client, Bucknor-Akerele as a NADECO member never participated in the purported conference organised by the Abacha regime. Hence the issue of her ‘just walked into the place and they counted her among the members’ is wholesomely derogative and defaming.”