From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Nsukka Youths General Assembly, (NYGA), an umbrella body for youths groups in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State has said that youths from the area will not participate in the Planned June 12 Nationwide protest against President Mohammed Buhari.

NYGA’s position was contained in a press release in Nsukka on Tuesday that was signed by Comrade Roy Ekwueme the National President of the assembly.

The group said that they regret the deplorable state things in the country but was not convinced that the June 12 protest tagged ‘Buhari Must Go” has any clear cut agenda that will addresses the root of the injustice affecting Igbo people in general and Nsukka people in particular.

They added that Igbos must maintain a clear sense of what they want, stressing that the body will be ready to join protest match for a restructured Nigeria, right for self determination, insecurity, electoral reform and match against Fulani militia.

The statement partly read, “the attention of the leadership of Nsukka Youths General Assembly has been drawn to a planned Nationwide protest tagged: ‘Buhari Must Go’ and slated to hold on June 12th 2021.

“We deeply regret the deplorable state of our country where killings, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, ethnic cleansing, clappdown on civil space, gag on free speech, shutdown of social media etc have become tragedies too many and now a common part of our daily lives in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately we are not convinced that the June 12 protest tagged Buhari Must Go has any clear cut agenda that directly addresses the root of the injustice affecting Igbo people in general and Nsukka people in particular.

“As good students of history, we are deeply concerned about Igbos being the scape goat of any national movement to salvage Nigeria.

“Starting from the first military coup hatefully termed Igbo coup which ambushed Igbos for extermination to the recent EndSars protest which was almost turned to Igbos attempt to destroy Lagos.

“We were Massacred in operation python dance, shut off from the government, the IPOB, a pan igbo organization seeking self determination for the Igbos declared a terrorist group and most recently a presidential threat of an impending repeat of civil war genocide on the Igbos.

“In all these, we have stood as a people and no one matched with us or for us. All we saw were social media commentaries,” he said.

The group regretted that during the last May 30 sit-at-home to honour those who died during the civil war that their was no solidarity from the other part of the country.

“Nobody matched for us nor sat at home with us on May 30th to honour millions of our people massacred in an unjust civil war.

“It also noteworthy that some of those who fought us tooth and nail, maligned and called us names just to elect Buhari even when the Igbo nation sternly warned of his historically proven nepotic political demeanor, are the ones championing the Buhari must go protest.

“At this fragile time, as Igbos, we must be wary of those we lay our trust in their care despite having common enemies.

“The proponents of June 12th protest seems to be working to get back their political leverage rather than marching for the ordinary people of Nigeria.

“The Igbos must maintain a clear sense of what we want, either a radically restructured Nigeria that works for all or a Sovereign State of Biafra.

“We will join to match for a restructured Nigeria, Right for self determination, Electoral reform and Match against Fulani militia barbarisn and expansionary agenda in the south.

“We will not be part of June 12th protest and Nsukka people are hereby encouraged to go about their daily activities that day,” he

concluded.