Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7am.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, advised television and radio stations as well as other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.

Buhari had in 2018 declared June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, in place of May 29, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Fourth Republic, which since 2000 had been marked as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

The President had said the change was in honour of the memory of Moshood Abiola, who won the June 12, 1993 election that was annulled by Ibrahim Babangida-led military regime.

Abiola eventually died in detention on July 8, 1998, while being held for declaring himself president over the annulled poll.