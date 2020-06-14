Christy Anyanwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to immortalize the late NADECO chieftain, Alfred Rewane, who represented the symbol of democracy.

A renowned entrepreneur, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, made the call in Lagos yesterday on the heels of celebration of 21 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria, saying the late financier of NADECO played a prominent role in the enthronement of the present democratic dispensation.

“Rewane and others like him paid the supreme price for their love for self-rule, adding that “nothing done can be too much for the remembrance of heroes and martyrs of democracy in the country,” he said.

He said the tree of democracy nurtured with sweat and blood should not be allowed to derail through undemocratic conducts.