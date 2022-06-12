Prophet Isaiah Wealth, founder of the Gospel Pillars International Churches and Pray Nigeria Movement, has called for fasting and prayer for Nigeria, to end the socio-economic and security challenges plaguing the country.

The cleric who was represented by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Apostle Agbi Abrich, said one million Nigerians should fast and pray for Nigeria on June 12, a prayer and fasting event scheduled to hold from June 13th to June 19th, 2022 and would be aired on the One Sound Revival TV, platform, globally.

“Although June 12 in the history of the country symbolises the unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence championed by Nigeria’s founding fathers, and President Muhammadu Buhari who initiated June 12 as Democracy Day.

“The June 12 prayer,( Pray Nigeria Movement) is a vision and the revelations for a new Nigeria and emergence of a new leader for such a time as this. It is not politically but spiritually motivated to bring Nigeria to it’s destiny path.

Prophet Wealth revealed that the seven days fasting and praying event is organised due to the urgent need to seek God’s intervention in the security challenges of the country and the inauguration of the next President.

“The prayers basically was a specific revelation though with June 12 significant in Nigeria’s Democratic history. We are calling on one million people to join us globally as we humble our nation before God.”

He expressed sadness over the recent attack and killings of church worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, saying “we need to physically beef up security around the church, while we pray for divine guardians.

“We cannot rule out God’s intervention, no matter the wisdom, because he rules in the affairs of men.

“June 12 is a period that calls for prayers and sober reflection in finetuning a new direction for the nation’s survival. There is no doubt that we need divine guidance to ensure that our dear country continues to move in the direction of stability, peace and security, unencumbered growth, institutional reform and sustained development.

“A million Nigerians need to sign the petition to the court of heaven that would lead to a change, before the emergence of a new leader. It doesn’t matter the bleak and hopelessness at the moment, nothing is beyond God.

As the event is convened to seek God’s help to solve the security challenges facing Nigeria and the emergence of the new leader, the cleric advised that people should get their PVCs, make the right decision and pray that the aspiration and dream for a better Nigeria would be actualised.

