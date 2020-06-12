Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A second republic Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji AbdulKadir Balarabe Musa on Friday called on President Muhammadu Buhari complete what he started by bringing those behind the annulment of June 12, 1993 election to justice.

The Kaduna-based old politician and Labour leader, Comrade Issa Aremu, who spoke in Kaduna during the commemoration of democracy day believed that, those who annulled the June 12, 1993 election were responsible for the many challenges facing Nigeria which should not be overlooked.

The host, Balarabe Musa while commending President Buhari for surprising the nation by honouring late MKO Abiola said, the President should complete the task he started by investigating the circumstances leading to the annulment of June 12, those responsible for the annulment and punish them to guide against recurrence.

“President should complete the task he started by investigating the circumstances that lead to the annullment of June 12, those responsible for the annullment and punish them effectively, so that, it will not happen again.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari does not go further and do this, anybody can do same thing like Babangida who annuled June 12 and got away with it; up till now, he (Babangida) is getting away it. We must make sure that does not happen.

“We must also do something fundamental, that is changing the, socio-economic and political and cultural system controlling all development kin this country. And the way we can effectively do it is by making sure that, Nigeria embarks on socialist reconstruction of Nigeria, starting with the leading role of the economy, to ensure equality, justice, dignity of human and progressive development.” Balarabe Musa said.

He however noted that, such feat cannot be achieved under the present system of government, but under a revert to the defunct regional government, with a stronger central government.

In his part, Comr Issa Aremu said, the public apology tendered by President Buhari to Nigerians and family of MKO Abiola over the annulment, is a verbal punishment of those who annulled the election.

Aremu said, Abiola earned a deserved posthumous honour President Buhari conferred on him last year and the National Stadium Abuja renamed after the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, considering that, he was the pillar of sport of Africa.

To him, “We must democratize the public space and rescue the country from the total capture and dominance of few unaccountable self serving ruling elite”. We must eradicate poverty as envisioned by Abiola.

“There is what I call insufficiency in democratic practices among the politicians that is worsening the crisis of governance in the country. Security and economic challenges can only be overcome if ordinary people are involved in governance”, he posited.