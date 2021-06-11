From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command on Friday said it has uncovered plans to cause mayhem by criminally minded elements who want to hide under the guise of peaceful protest on Saturday June 12.

The command therefore banned any form of gathering or carrying of placards by anybody this Saturday.

In a statement by the command’s acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said operatives have be put on red alert to deal decisively with anybody who dared to flout the order.

“The Delta State Police Command is aware of the planned protest by some agitated members of the public on 12th of June 2021, and is also aware that this protest is being staged by criminally minded individuals, hiding under the guise of peaceful protest thereby causing havoc in the state.

“The command under the watch of CP Ari Muhammed Ali will not allow any miscreant to distort the already existing peace in the state.

“Members of the public particularly residents of Delta State are to be aware that on no account should any group be seen, gathering or carrying placard in the name of protest, as such will not be allowed in the state.

“Officers and men of the command have been placed on red alert and have been ordered to arrest and deal decisively with any criminally minded elements who wish to go against this order.

“The command is more than ever willing to go after any miscreant who might be found wanting,” the statement read.

Edafe urged members of the public to partner with the police to bring those tryin to cause disunity in the state and the country to book.