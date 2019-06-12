Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There were no celebrations in Delta State on Wednesday in commemoration of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

But the public holiday declared by the Federal government was not observed in both public and private establishments in Delta State.

A Government House source said the June 12 celebration was “unnecessary for now because we just celebrated Democracy Day on May 29 when the governor and his deputy took the oath of office for the second term.

“Besides, the bill recognising June 12 as Democracy Day was signed just recently hence, there is really no time for us to prepare for another round of celebration after that of May 29.”

However, a chieftain of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state described the public holiday as unnecessary, saying that the PDP-led state government was in a hurry to consolidate on its first term successes.

Regardless, immediate past governor of the state and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, hailed Nigeria for observing June 12 as Democracy Day.

Uduaghan in a statement by his media assistant, Monoyo Edon, said Nigeria had earned her respect in the comity of nations for recognising June 12, 1993, as Democracy Day 26 years after and honouring M.K.O Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election as hero and martyr of Nigeria’s democracy.

“This year’s Democracy Day is very significant to our political journey because we are celebrating it on June 12. It was Winston Churchill who said that history is an account of victors.

“We are all victors today because we are living the true meaning of an important part of our history. History will not forget the contributions of M.K.O Abiola and all those who were victims of the day. They paid the price for deepening our democracy. I am sure the world is happy with us as we celebrate today,” Uduaghan stated.