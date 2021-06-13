By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri says democracy is at the heart of addressing the various national challenges of agitations, poverty and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fintiri said the last two decades of democracy in Nigeria has provided citizens with the adequate tools to succeed and that Adamawa state will continue to make adequate infrastructure and resources available in order to make the lives of the people better.

Fintiri made this known in a statement issued by his press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, and made available to Newsmen, over the weekend in Yola, Adamawa State.

‘Democracy is at the heart of addressing the defining challenges of the times with rising regional agitations, insecurity, poverty level coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic that has slowed down socio-economic activities across the world,’ Fintiri said.

‘We will continue to ensure we keep to our promise, a government that is a progressive instrument of the common good, rooted in our values of opportunity, responsibility, determined to give our people the tools they need to make the most of their lives in a difficult period made worst by the dwindling economic hardship.

‘Our desire to strengthen democracy and give it a true meaning informed the investment we are making in the social reengineering of the state through the provision of infrastructure and human capital development needed to unlock the growth and development of the Adamawa of our dream.

‘The projects spread across the state represents the value and meaning of Democracy Day.’

The statement adds that ‘how we fare as a state in this turbulent times depends upon what we do as a state today.

‘Fintiri urged citizens of the state to rally round government so as to build a strong and virile Adamawa the dream of every Adamawa person.’

While promising not to betray the trust of the people Fintiri vowed that, ‘as a democrat, I will stand as a beacon for democracy and human liberty because it informs our push towards building strong institutions for the future aimed at easing the plight of the people and the hardships in rural communities.’

Fintiri said he is worried over the unfortunate situation where cynics have refused to see anything good in the development drive of his administration, stressing that it is not time to exhibit the ‘crab mentality’ of pulling down those working to move the state forward, but a time to keep and nurture democracy.

On the essence of the democracy day he said, ‘today, we celebrate the return to civil rule, the restoration of our dignity, and the democratic resilience we have built over the last two decades.

‘We will leave no community behind, where there is disillusionment, we will restore hope.’