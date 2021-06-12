From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has charged leaders in the country to tow the path of justice, equity, dialogue, and rule of law, so as to arrest worsening insecurity and separatist agitations across the country.

Okechukwu, in a statement, on Saturday, stated that although the country was in a state of anomie and dysfunction, there were still opportunities to preserve democracy and make the union work.

The lawmaker, who also represents Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency of Enugu State urged elders and elected leaders to acknowledge the fact that they were elected to solve problems and not to compound them by their attitudes, policies, and utterances.

According to him, “the greatest debt the governments and leaders of Nigeria owe every part of this country and every Nigerian is a sense of justice and equity according to the letters and spirit of our constitution while alive, not posthumously as in the case of Chief MKO Abiola.

“The golden rule of justice is to do unto others as you would have them to unto you. Sadly, the root of the restiveness and insecurity across the country are inequity, repression, injustice, including economic injustice, flagrant disregard for the rule of law and well spelt out provisions of the Constitution for proper management of our diversity.

” It is the excessive use of force where dialogue and empathy can clearly address issues.

“Therefore, it is incumbent on the Federal Government to take conscious steps to do those things that promote national unity and earns it loyalty. Our leaders should be proactive in creating a clement environment for peace to reign to arrest the present security malaise and restiveness, and near state of anarchy.

“Engagement and dialogue, which are very veritable strategic tools for peace should be activated.

“The old, fashionable and lazy approach of scapegoating and threatening individuals and ethnic groups as a basis for settling Nigerian problems cannot suffice at this time. It only mutates monstrously and further acerbates our problems”.

Okechukwu commended the leaders of the South East and the Federal Government for their dialogue in Enugu, on Friday, to deescalate tension in the region.

He stated that it was a step in the right direction and should be sustained and replicated nationwide.