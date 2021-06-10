From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

‘Nigeria: Consolidating Democracy and National Unity’ a documentary in recognition of Moshood Kasimawo Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election, will premiere on June 12 on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

A statement by Presidency media aide, Garba Shehu, said the documentary will also be aired on Channels TV.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2018, had declared June 12 as the new date for the celebration of Democracy Day to honour MKO Abiola, winner of the 1993 election.

The documentary filmed by Ose Oyamendan, an award-winning filmmaker, features President Buhari, Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state, two children of Abiola — Kola and Hafsat — and Mohammed, son of Gani Fawehinmi, the late human rights lawyer.

“The documentary is to commemorate the third anniversary of the landmark decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to officially recognise the annulled election and award its winner, Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) national honour.

“The film features President Buhari and dignitaries who were central to the annulled election and the events that followed, including General Abdulsalam Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kola Abiola, Hafsat Abiola-Costello and Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, who was also recognised with a Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) national honour.

“With sections dedicated to the annulled election, the recognition process and the evolution of Nigerian democracy from Independence in 1960, viewers will be treated to a political documentary on the scale never seen in Nigeria’s film and television history with revelations from key actors.

“Filmed exclusively in Nigeria and directed by the award winning, Nigerian-American, Hollywood-based filmmaker, Ose Oyamendan, the documentary also traces the evolution of Nigerian democracy and the continuous quest for national unity.

“Also featured are the children of Sir Tafawa Balewa, the country’s first and only prime minister, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the first republic opposition leader and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first president. Viewers will also see and hear many others including Ambassador Shehu Malami, nephew of Sir Ahmadu Bello and son of Sultan Abubakar III, as they capture the spirit of Nigeria’s independence day as never revealed before.”