The Presidency has announced that a documentary in recognition of Moshood Kasimawo Abiola as the winner of the 1993 presidential election will premiere on June 12 on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2018 declared June 12 as the new date for the celebration of Democracy Day to honour MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 election.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the documentary titled “Nigeria: Consolidating Democracy and National Unity” will also be aired on Channels TV.

He stated that the documentary is to commemorate the third year of the Buhari administration officially recognising June 12 as Democracy Day.

Shehu added that the documentary, which was filmed by Ose Oyemande – an award-winning filmmaker – features President Muhammadu Buhari, APC National Leader Bola Tinubu and former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Also featuring in the documentary are the two children of Abiola – Kola and Hafsat – and Mohammed, son of Gani Fawehinmi, the late human rights lawyer.

‘The documentary is to commemorate the third anniversary of the landmark decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to officially recognise the annulled election and award its winner, Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) national honour,’ the statement reads.

‘The film features President Buhari and dignitaries who were central to the annulled election and the events that followed, including General Abdulsalam Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kola Abiola, Hafsat Abiola-Costello and Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of legal luminary Chief Gani Fawehinmi, who was also recognised with a Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) national honour.

‘With sections dedicated to the annulled election, the recognition process and the evolution of Nigerian democracy from Independence in 1960, viewers will be treated to a political documentary on the scale never seen in Nigeria’s film and television history with revelations from key actors.

‘Filmed exclusively in Nigeria and directed by the award-winning, Nigerian-American, Hollywood-based filmmaker, Ose Oyamendan, the documentary also traces the evolution of Nigerian democracy and the continuous quest for national unity.

‘Also featured are the children of Sir Tafawa Balewa, the country’s first and only prime minister, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the first republic opposition leader and Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first president.

‘Viewers will also see and hear many others including Ambassador Shehu Malami, nephew of Sir Ahmadu Bello and son of Sultan Abubakar III, as they capture the spirit of Nigeria’s independence Day as never revealed before.’