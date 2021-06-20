From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has emphasised the need for members of the political class and non-state actors to practise the 1993 June 12 ethos where sectional, sectarian and partisan interests were set aside in the overall interest of the country.

He said such a unity of purpose and positive disposition to the wellbeing of the country are needed in dealing with current agitation for secession.

The governor said there is hardly any doubt that there were calculated plans by some external forces in collaboration with domestic conspirators to dismember Nigeria and cause untold humanitarian crisis.

He explained that the rising tide of agitations for secession in some parts of the country can be curtailed when leaders are challenged to promote issues that unite the nation through fairness, equity, and justice rather than issues of division.

Governor Fayemi stated this in Ado Ekiti on Friday at a colloquium held in commemoration of the June 12 1993 Presidential election with the theme “June12: Securing the Freedom of Democracy”.

The colloquium, which was chaired by the National Chairman of Afenifere Renewal Group, Hon Wale Osun, had veteran journalist, Dare Babrinsa, a member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Lateef Akanle and Chairperson, Ado Local Government, Mrs Omotunde Fajuyi, as panelists.

The governor, who reminisced on the struggles of some political class for the reign of democracy in the country, noted that the June 12 elections revealed the strength of the natiaon’s diversity as it betrays the theoretical postulations about ethno religious influence on electoral outcomes in the country.

Drawing lessons from the June 12, 1993 elections, he said: ‘For me the most striking lessons is that unity of purpose, open mindedness are needed for our country to escape the relentless efforts of some elements to subvert our country’s corporate existence.

‘The security challenges that confront us today is a direct threat to the future of our country because of the disunity among Nigeria elite on how to confront what is clearly a threat to their survival.

‘Toxic mentoring that glorifies criminality, exacerbating hatred and divide our people should be scrupulously avoided. Nigeria was at such as a precipice in 1993 after the exit of Gen Gbadamosi Babangida but it was at this moment that conscientious leaders came together under the National Democratic Coalition and other various organisations to provide a national direction and a pathway to democracy. The political class elite of the time intentionally involved to curtail the rhetoric of internal issues and to avoid distraction of subverting elements.

‘That is why we must all come together both those who are in government and those outside the government to challenge our leaders to do the right things. Confront the issues that divide us, promote the issues that unite us, ensure fairness, ensure equity, and ensure justice in our polity. Even as we fight to end criminality, let us unite all forms of bigotry in order to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.’

The speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Funminiyi Afuye, in his goodwill messages reflected on the roles that Governor Fayemi and other stakeholders in the June 12 struggle played in the actualisation of democracy in the country.

Also, in his welcome address, Hon Wale Osun maintained that the freedom of democracy can only be secured through federalism that does not subjugate any part of its component and give due recognition to the diversity that exist within the nation.

He added that the current constitution lacks the principles to guarantee the kind of democratic freedom that the country deserves.

The panelists, Dare Babarinsa, Hon Lateef Akanle and Mrs Omotunde Fajuyi, who fielded various questions from the moderator, identified lack of abundance resources, trust, transparency, accountability, moral ethic, and prevalence of violence as the major cog in the wheel of democratic freedom in the country.

Suggestions offered to achieve democratic freedom by the panelists included; fairness in the sharing of the country’s resources, need to practice the tenets of democracy, need to bring perpetrators of violence to book, need for youth to embrace knowledge, change of mindset, hard work and revival of moral ethics, among others.