Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has awarded rehabilitation and construction of additional facilities in Primary and Junior Secondary Schools across the 21 local government areas which worth about N3 billion.

Bagudu,who disclosed this on Friday during the live broadcast in Birnin Kebbi to mark June 12,2020 democracy day, noted that his administration in the last five years has brought development to the state through government of ‘inclusive ‘ of everybody.

Governor also disclosed that, through partnerships with UNICEF, about 140 Primary Health Centres have been rehabilitated and more would be constructed soon.

“In both education and health,we are increasing our investment in the sectors. In the last few weeks,we have awarded contracts close to N3 billion for the rehabilitation and adding more facilities in our Primary and Juniors Secondary Schools. I urged all us,particularly , the media, and NGOs to please obtain the lists of all the contracts awarded local government by local government, so that we would ensure that we participate in monitoring the performances of these contracts and ensure prompt completion and quality work.

” In the health sector,we have also partnered with the UNICEF to rehabilitates 140 Primary Health Centres in different wards across the state.

“And sometimes,we do not celebrate our successes. We believed our successes,even during COVID 19 pandemic , it is as a result of our painstaking work done by our Health Workers done in small facilities rehabilitated and others which are in the process of rehabilitation”.

Governor also disclosed that the National Statistics Bureau data released recently on poverty, inflation and unemployment on rating of States in the Northwest has rated Kebbi State second, stressed that, the results had shown Kebbi is second best behind Kaduna State.

” Its means, in the whole Northwest, Kebbi state is doing better than 5 states. But this is not our aspirations. Our aspirations is that, Kebbi will be number one”, he said.

Bagudu added that his administration decided to include all people of the state in State’s development processes to attract more private sector to invest in the state, thereby, increase Internal Revenue Generation(IGR) for future development.

“Kebbi State had caught the attention of the world in the inclusive government which shows armful opportunities of economy to all. We deliberately repositioned our farming, pastoral, fishing sectors and Mining.

” These are the sectors that employ majorities of our people and this inclusive programmes have generated fractions from widen employments and income,and daily,we have seen increment on these”.

“Last but not the least, is to assure the good people of Kebbi state that we would continue to strive to do our very very best. And we chosen the hard way of mobilising the development by mobilising everyone. This government campaign on the promise that we would include everyone”.