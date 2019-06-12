Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A Yoruba socio-cultural group, Oduduwa United People Association (ODUPA), has dissociated itself from a rally tagged “O to ge” organised by Yoruba Koya Movement scheduled to hold today across the South West.

The group made the position known in a statement signed by its founder, Olawale Jimoh, yesterday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

ODUFA said apart from the fact that the organisers of the rally failed to furnish it with adequate information and objective of the protest, the proposed rally would downgrade the democratic value attached to the date and also relegate its national significance value.

The group, otherwise known as ‘Egbe Isokan Oduduwa’, argued that June 12 is not the best day to protest or agitate for any issue that affects Yoruba race, noting that such a rally would do injustice to the remembrance of the winner 1993 presidential election, the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

The statement added that such a project cannot be effectively carried out without wider consultations with major stakeholders and traditional rulers in Yorubaland.

“June 12 is not the best day to protest or agitate for any issue that affects Yoruba race due to holistic nature of the June 12, which is a epochal event. Besides, ODUPA cannot partner any individual or group without adequate information of the main objectives of any protest rally.

“June 12 is a reality of Nigerians but to make it only Yoruba affairs will not just downgrade the democratic value attached to it, but it will also relegate its national significance.

“As far as ODUFA is concerned, Yoruba nation is bigger than any individual or group and we are of the opinion that such project cannot be effectively carried out without wider consultations across board, most importantly our Obas who are main custodians of culture among other major stakeholders whereby suggestions and unanimous accord will be jointly reached, but unfortunately reverse is the case,” the group said.