From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, on Saturday, charged Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections in order to restore the country.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, noted that rejecting the APC in the next general election is the only way the citizens can restore prosperity and hope for the present and future generations of Nigerians, which the June 12 Democracy Day, represents.

The opposition lawmakers stated that with the alleged failure of the APC led administration “of security, economy and curbing corruption, the reality today is that APC has irredeemably failed the people of Nigeria.”

According to them, “the miserable existence of our people, evident in their hardships and sufferings, coupled with the ineptitude and inaction of the government, forms the trauma that daily confronts our country.

“As we mark another democracy day, on this 12 June 2021, we salute the resilience of our people, particularly the youths who will be out on the streets on this day defending democracy just as the President Muhammadu Buhari did in 2015 and our valiant citizens who have gone ahead and whose sacrifices are not in vain.

“It is regrettable that on the day we are celebrating the June 12 anniversary, no less than 93 people were reported to have been massacred by bandits in Zamfara state. May their blood continue to water our tree of freedom and liberation from the hands of our oppressors.”

The caucus charged President Buhari, to as a matter of urgency, “improve on our democratic practice by respecting the rule of law and press freedom, immediately reverse the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria and set aside the draconian regulation of the media in our country.

“Place greater value on Nigerian lives and take decisive and pragmatic steps to end the avoidable carnages and deaths in our land by adopting mindset change programs.

“Restrain the Police and other security forces from further unleashing violence on unarmed youths and other peaceful protesters who choose to go out and exercise their rights in commemoration of this Democracy Day and on any other day they so desire, having led a peaceful protest in the past.”