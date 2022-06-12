Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged the political class to uphold the tenets of democracy in their pursuits.

Stressing that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria, Kalu commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for providing dividends of democracy to Nigerians, adding that the current administration had sustained democratic virtues in all ramifications.

Kalu, while admonishing Nigerians, especially the younger generation, to take active part in the political process, cautioned against violence in politics, noting that politics is not a do-or-die affair.

The Senate Chief Whip made these remarks in commemoration of the 2022 Democracy Day.

His words: “I congratulate Nigerians on the occasion of the 2022 Democracy Day. It is yet another opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s democracy. Nigeria’s founding fathers laid a solid foundation for civilian rule to thrive in the country. The milestone attained in sustaining democratic process in Nigeria is impressive and encouraging.

“The political class must live up to expectations by embracing democratic virtues in their endeavours. The will of the electorate must be respected by ensuring their votes count in elections.

“Politics should be seen as a clarion call to serve the people and not an opportunity for self aggrandisement. Politicians must play the game by the rules for the country’s democracy to be sustained and for the good of the people.

