Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has called on politicians and political office holders in the country to make the supreme price paid by late MKO Abiola in entrenching democracy in Nigeria count.

He equally charged them not to lose sight of the significance of June 12 in order to ensure the survival of democracy and delivery of good governance to Nigerians.

Abiodun made the call on Wednesday in his address at the anniversary commemorating the 2019 Democracy Day Celebration themed “Democracy Beyond Abiola and June 12,” held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.

Represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor noted that the ideals late Abiola stood for must be upheld so that good governance targeted at the benefit of the citizens will continue to yield positive results at all levels.

He appreciated the trust and mandate reposed in his administration by the people of the state, reiterating his government’s commitment to good governance that would ensure abundance of life in all ramifications.

“We are determined to entrench good governance which will further enhance the quality of life of our people. Just as MKO Abiola was neither a sectional leader nor biased in his dealings with everyone he came across, we vow to enthrone transparency in our efforts at taking Ogun State to the height as envisioned by our forebears.

“We pledge to leave no stone unturned in our bid to bring equal socio-economic development to every part of Ogun State. It was creating an equitable society and enlarging opportunities for individuals and societal development that MKO Abiola stood and died for, a vision which we vow to bring to fruition in the state” Abiodun stressed.

The governor, therefore, enjoined the citizens to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and continue to remain united and patriotic, adding “no greater honour could be bestowed on the late MKO Abiola.”

In his goodwill message, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, noted that June 12 struggle was not in vain, charging all politicians to come together to erase poverty in the country.

Also speaking, one of the sons of late MKO Abiola, Mumeen, said the event of June 12 marked the freest election Nigeria ever had, eulogising his father’s struggles as a fight that was worthwhile.

In his remark, former chip whip of the House of Representatives, Wale Oshun, said government and the people of the state must hold the memory of MKO a lot of appreciation, stating that the inheritors of June 12 struggles should work hard and sacrifice to ensure that the country is returned to true federalism.

Oshun added that efforts of late Anthony Enahoro and others who strove for true democracy that yielded civil rules must also be acknowledge.

Part of the highpoint of the event was a match past by students, trade unions and social groups.